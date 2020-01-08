Filing Period for HP, HPISD, UP Races Nears

Have you thought about serving on the school board or in municipal government? If so, the filing period to appear as a candidate on the May 2 ballot for the Highland Park and University Park municipal elections or the Highland Park ISD board of trustees places 6 and 7 races is Jan. 15-Feb. 14. The last day to file as a write-in candidate is February 18.

HIGHLAND PARK

Applications can be filed in person with or mailed to the office of the town secretary at 4700 Drexel Drive from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. February 14.

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and have been a resident for at least 12 months prior to the May 2 election. Candidates must also be a qualified voter and not be delinquent on any taxes or other liabilities due to the town.

The mayor and the five town council members serve two-year terms. The mayor and all town council members are elected at-large and serve the town as a whole without compensation. They’re limited to three successive terms, the equivalent of six years of continuous service.

The mayor is elected separately from the town council members and doesn’t run against individual council candidates. The mayor presides over all town council meetings and does not vote on matters before the council, except in the event of a tie vote.

Town council members are expected to attend council meetings and study sessions. Each town council member has an equal vote on all matters before the council.

HIGHLAND PARK ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES

The place 6 and 7 seats that are up for election have been held by Stacy Kelly and Tom Sharpe, respectively, since 2017.

Filing packets are available at the Highland Park ISD Administration Annex at 6915 Westchester Drive from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by contacting Frances Hager at hagerf@hpisd.org. Applications can be submitted at the office in person during the listed times, by mail to 7015 Westchester Drive to the assistant superintendent for business services, or to Hager’s email address.

HPISD board members are elected to three-year terms and receive no compensation. While candidates run for specific places, they do not represent specific geographical areas.

UNIVERSITY PARK

Candidate filing packets for the University Park municipal elections are available online until the filing deadline date, or at City Hall at 3800 University Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and can be turned in at the same times and place.

Candidates for either office must be at least 21 years of age and have been a resident for at least 12 months prior to the May 2 election date. Candidates must also meet Texas Election Code requirements, be a qualified voter, and not be delinquent on any taxes or other liabilities due to the city.

The mayor and all four councilmembers serve two-year terms. All five positions are at-large seats with each elected official serving the city as a whole. No mayor or councilmember can serve more than three successive terms, or six years of continuous service.

The mayor is elected separately from the council and does not run against individual council candidates. The mayor presides over all council meetings and votes on all matters before the council unless otherwise disqualified.

Each councilmember has an equal vote on all actions taken by the council and is expected to attend the regular council meetings conducted on first and third Tuesdays as well as serve as a liaison to various advisory committees.

The mayor and councilmembers serve without compensation.