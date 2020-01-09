Crime Reports Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PAINFUL LESSON

At 5:33 p.m. Dec. 30, a Carrollton woman had just found out how easy it was to get her vehicle stolen after leaving her keys in it at Preston Valley Shopping Center at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

30 Monday

Before 2:55 a.m., a robber made threats while stealing from the 7-Eleven at Lovers Lane and Menier Street.

Burglarized before 8:07 a.m.: two vehicles in the driveway of a home in the 5900 block of Park Lane.

Stolen before 5:13 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 5:34 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana in the 4500 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

31 Tuesday

Before 1:48 a.m., a vandal tossed a rock, damaging the front glass of the 7-Eleven store at Northwest Highway and Hillcrest Avenue.

Police did not provide the reporting times for vandalism at North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. on Preston Road, a home in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane, and the parking lot of Central Market at Northwest Highway and Midway Road, nor for a theft from an Overland Park, Kansas woman at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church on Inwood Road.

It’s no fun to be left without tires and wheels at the Semones Family YMCA (Town North) on Northwest Highway, but that was a young man’s fate 8:56 a.m.

Before 9:21 a.m., a burglar kicked in the door of a home in the 7100 block of Lavendale Avenue and rummaged through the contents. Another New Year’s Eve burglary at a vacant home in the 6400 block of on the same street was reported at 5:21 p.m. Jan. 2.

Stolen before 10:27 a.m.: A vehicle in the 6400 block of Joyce Way.

Discovered at 11:06 a.m.: A vandal damaged property at a home in the 6600 block of Stichter Avenue.

Burglarized before 12:46 p.m.: two vehicles at a home in the 5800 block of Colhurst Street.

Before 1 p.m., a ruffian injured a 28-year-old Irving man at apartments in the 11000 block of Preston Road.

Before 4:01 p.m.: a thief took documents from a home in the 5600 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Reported at 5:20 p.m.: a rascal entered an unlocked vehicle in the 6700 block of Orchid Lane with the intent to steal. But did the crook take anything? The report doesn’t say.

Before 7 p.m., a pair of thieves took the wallet of a 50-year-old woman they were sitting behind at the Original Pancake House at Northwest Highway and Midway Road.

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 3:09 a.m. on Preston Road near Walnut Hill Lane: a 24-year-old woman wanted on warrants.

2 Thursday

Arrested at 5:23 p.m.: a 43-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants and accused of shoplifting from Dillard’s at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 7:01 p.m.: a theft in the parking lot of Inwood National Bank on Inwood Road.

3 Friday

Police did not provide the reporting times for a theft from a woman at a home in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard and vandalism at Forest Car Wash and Detail on Forest Road near the Dallas North Tollway.

Burglarized before 4:49 p.m.: a 28-year-old Carrollton man’s vehicle at a home in the 6300 block of Waggoner Drive.

4 Saturday

Before 3:26 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road received threatening text messages.

At 4:33 p.m., an unwelcome visitor to a home in the 4300 block of Mill Creek Road received a criminal trespassing warning.

Arrested at 5:03 p.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 6800 block of LBJ Freeway: a 38-year-old man accused of driving under the influence and without a valid license.

5 Sunday

At 7:13 p.m., officers responded to what they thought was a home burglary in progress in the 9600 block of Jourdan Way and instead discovered the crook had stolen items out of a vehicle at that location.