Dallas Siblings Sisters of Red to Collaborate with Camila McConaughey

Erin Duvall and Molly Duvall Thomas, the dynamic siblings of Sisters of Red, have announced plans to collaborate with Camila McConaughey and her platform, Women of Today. Together, the powerhouse trio will present a series of fundraising events in Dallas, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, to benefit the Just Keep Livin Foundation and Child Poverty Action Lab.

Founded in 2017 as a creative outlet, the sisters created Sisters of Red as a platform for inspiration, fashion advice, travel tips, music picks, design, fitness, and all things beautiful. Fast forward to 2019, the Dallas natives now focus on the growing Sisters of Red brand. The duo boasts seven school-aged children, between them.

The full-day event series begins on Tuesday morning, with Duvall, Thomas, and McConaughey participating in a panel event. Additional participants include Alex Snodgrass, of The Defined Dish. NBC 5’s Meredith Land will moderate the event, which will focus on food, music, and heart. The event will be held in a private home.

That evening an exclusive dinner event will be held at Le Bilbouquet (limited to 130 guests), featuring a culinary experience by Chef Momo Sow of Le Bilboquet and Pastry chef Cessy Mendoza of Georgie, followed by an after-party at Up on Knox featuring Phil Pritchett and his alter-ego British rock group, The British Are Coming.

Women of Today was founded by McConaughey in 2015 to be a place where women can all share and learn from one another. She says, “I believe we (women) need to support each other, share our stories, and find strength in numbers. A few years ago, I created Women of Today to do just that. To be an online home for all women to visit, to lend support, to pick up some guidance, to be mentors, to laugh together, to know we are not alone in this journey, to share our stories our learnings and create a community in our sisterhood.”

Giving back is also dear to the wife and mother’s heart. The Just Keep Livin Foundation was started by Matthew and Camila McConaughey and is dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future. Through one of the organization’s fundraising events, Thomas and Duvall first formed a friendship with McConaughey – sharing a passion for children (both their own and in their communities).

Tickets may be purchased via Event Brite and range from $160 to $690/per person. Events to all three events may be purchased individually, or as a package. Sponsorships are also available.