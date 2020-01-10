Dallas ISD STEM Expo a Family Learning Opportunity

The purpose of the annual Dallas ISD STEM Expo is to pique interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, get children excited about learning, and show students just how impactful STEM is in the world.

The motto of the 2020 expo, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Kay Bailer Hutchinson Convention Center: “Come, explore, design, build, and create.”

Organizers expect museums, STEM-focused organizations, engineering organizations, and local colleges and universities to provide more than 150 hands-on exhibits focused on STEM-related careers and coursework.

Visitors will get the chance to learn about collegiate academies, STEM/STEAM campuses (the “A” is for art), and the technical and career education pathways.

The expo also serves as the culminating event for these district championships: Lego Robotics Competition. VEX Robotics Competition, Science Fair, Mathematics Olympiad Video Challenge, and Mathematics Bridge Building Competition.

“It’s chaotic, but to see all the smiling faces and seeing everyone having a good time, being excited while learning or being a part of a new experience is amazing,” said Crystal Alexander, STEM manager for Dallas ISD. “The only complaints I hear are from people saying that they didn’t have enough time to see and do everything!”

The expo started in 2014 at Skyline High School, and in the seven years since, has grown and developed exponentially.

With more than 5,000 in attendance last year, the expo is now the biggest STEM event in Texas.

“We try and switch things up and update based on what people say,” Alexander said. “What can we do differently? We always seek to make things better for everyone involved and grow an interest in STEM in our community.”

The 2020 activities and organization will include Dallas Zoo, T-Mobile, wellness booths, national and international engineer organizations, coding exercises, Girl Scouts, aviation organizations, and the planetarium.

Scheduled sessions include Robots on the Move, 3D Printing, Concrete Bowling, Build Your Own Flashlight, and Green Screen Tech.