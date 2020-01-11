UP Approves Bid for Traffic Signal Upgrades Near Hyer Elementary

The University Park City Council approved a bid from Durable Specialties Inc. for $517,000 Jan. 7 for traffic signal upgrades.

The traffic signals in question are at Preston Road and Colgate Avenue, Preston Road and Caruth Boulevard, and at Hillcrest Avenue and Southwestern Boulevard near Hyer Elementary. The upgrades are part of an ongoing program to update traffic signals throughout the city.

“The city’s worked with (Durable Specialties) in the past and they’ve done a good job for us, so we feel pretty good about this offer,” purchasing manager Elizabeth Anderson said. “We would get to work pretty quickly because…we want to make sure that any construction is complete before school starts.”

Upon delivery of the poles and mast arms for the signal replacements, work will begin on Preston Road so the signal replacements at Colgate and Caruth are finished before school starts at Hyer.

She said the existing signals were likely installed in the 1960s.