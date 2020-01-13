The Word That Most Real Estate Listings Used Last Year

Home. Out of all the words that real estate agents could use to help homebuyers find a house on the internet, the world home was the one most agents used, an analysis of keywords in real estate listings by Point2 Homes revealed.

“For this study, we analyzed a pool of 1,200,000 listings all across the U.S. active in July 2019 on the Point2 Homes website,” the company said. “We ranked the meaningful keywords according to the number of times they appeared in the available home descriptions.”

The report breaks down most-used keywords by price range and region, too — but some words were popular regardless of either distinction.

“No matter the price range or the region, the three absolute winners are ‘granite countertops,’ ‘hardwood floors’ and ‘stainless steel appliances,’ signaling buyers’ preference for practical and beautiful listing details,” the report said.

The report also found that there aren’t major differences between listing descriptions in the $250,000 to $500,000 range and the listings in the $1 million to $5 million range.

“An increase in buyers’ expectations, coupled with a generalized upgrade in amenities to meet those expectations, has led to the majority of listing descriptions mentioning quite similar features,” Point2 Homes said.

But when you get into the luxury market and homes listed for more than $5 million, there are significant changes in the keywords, with things like “chef’s kitchen” or “gourmet kitchen,” “pool and spa,” and “wine cellar,” factoring in heavily in real estate listing language.

What are the favorite keywords in real estate listings in the South? Top of the list is “hardwood floors,” followed by “granite countertops,” “open floor plan,” “stainless steel appliances,” “covered patio,” “close to shopping, restaurants,” “formal dining room,” “new roof,” “screened porch,” and “open concept” rounding out the top 10 keywords.

Top five adjectives used in listings include “large,” “new,” “great,” “walk-in,” and “open.”

To see more of the report, click here.