Highland Park Village to Commemorate Chinese New Year

Highland Park Village is commemorating the Chinese New Year with a celebration and shopping stroll Feb. 8.

The event will feature live cultural performances, including a lion dance, from 4-8 p.m., as well as exclusive offers, festive refreshments, and more at stores across the Village, an outdoor market with traditional food and Chinese vendors, as well as lanterns displayed over Livingston Court between the Celine and Balenciaga stores.

The promotions include exclusive capsule collections at Etro, Harry Winston and Fendi, martinis at Balenciaga, 20% off purchases at Alice + Olivia, and the chance to win gift cards and receive a luxe gift with purchase at brands including Bandier, Dior, Ermenegildo Zegna, Forty Five Ten, MARKET, Tom Ford, and more.

The event is hosted in partnership with the U.S.-China Chamber of Commerce, Dallas, and Visit Dallas.

Complimentary valet parking is available in the village near Bistro 31, Mi Cocina, and the Honor Bar, with additional parking available at Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue.