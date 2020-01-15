Dallas Architecture Forum Returns With Popular “Design Inspirations” Panel

The Dallas Architecture Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, design and the urban environment, continues its popular Panel Discussion Series on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with “Design Inspirations – Part Two,” moderated by Ian Zapata, design director at Gensler in Dallas.

“Dallas and North Texas are known for award-winning projects – residences and public buildings, interiors and landscapes. With this panel The Forum will continue its exploration of what motivates and inspires some of our area’s outstanding design professionals to create their highly regarded projects,” stated Forum Executive Director Nate Eudaly.

Learn from Dallas’ leading architects, designers and landscape architects about what inspires their design. This will be a unique opportunity to learn about these outstanding professionals –what motivates and inspires them as they create their highly regarded design projects, and to understand more about the persons behind the inspired design processes.

All of the panelists are recognized by their peers and the greater design community as being leaders in their fields, organizers said. Moderator Ian Zapata will be joined by the following distinguished designers as panelists:

Stefania Morandi, RID; GSR Andrade

Lionel Morrison, FAIA; Morrison Dilworth Walls

Kevin Sloan, ASLA; Kevin Sloan Studio

Panels are free for both forum members and the general public. The discussion begins at 6:30 pm, with complimentary beverages available beginning at 6:15 pm. No reservations are needed to attend. One CEU AIA credit is available.

The venue for these panels is the Dallas Black Dance Theater building directly behind One Arts Plaza. The DBDT is located at the corner of Arts Plaza Street and Ann Williams Way – at 2700 Ann Williams Way in Dallas. Free parking is available between the DBDT building and Fellowship Church, located to the east of the DBDT building.