ESD Basketball Coach Reaches Milestone

ESD boys basketball coach Corey Henderson reached the 300-win milestone for his career when the Eagles defeated Country Day in their SPC opener on Tuesday in Fort Worth.

Henderson is in his 17th season leading the basketball program at ESD. During that time, his teams have earned three SPC championships. Among his top ex-players are former Boston Celtics guard Phil Pressey and his oldest son, Corey Henderson Jr., who is playing professionally in Romania.

Henderson is the third active coach at ESD to achieve at least 300 victories at the school, joining girls volleyball coach Laura Gomez and boys soccer coach Mark Gardner.

The Eagles (7-8) have held their own this season using a roster filled with freshmen and sophomores. They will host rival Greenhill on Friday.