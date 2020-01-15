Wednesday, January 15, 2020

People Newspapers

Cate Rhodes and Highland Park will wrap up the first half of District 11-5A play on Friday. (File photo: Chris McGathey)
HP Girls Set Season Mark in Dominant Win

A second consecutive sweep through District 11-5A looks more and more likely for Highland Park.

The Lady Scots continued to roll through league play with a season-best offensive output in an 87-14 win over Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.

Riley Mae Herrod scored 24 points to lead a balanced attack for the Lady Scots (14-8, 6-0), whose advantage was 32-1 after one quarter and 70-9 after three.

HP has won its district games by an average margin of 53 points. The Lady Scots will wrap up the first half of the 11-5A slate on Friday at Woodrow Wilson.

