HP Girls Set Season Mark in Dominant Win

A second consecutive sweep through District 11-5A looks more and more likely for Highland Park.

The Lady Scots continued to roll through league play with a season-best offensive output in an 87-14 win over Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.

Riley Mae Herrod scored 24 points to lead a balanced attack for the Lady Scots (14-8, 6-0), whose advantage was 32-1 after one quarter and 70-9 after three.

HP has won its district games by an average margin of 53 points. The Lady Scots will wrap up the first half of the 11-5A slate on Friday at Woodrow Wilson.