Peggy Sue BBQ Closed For Remodeling, Sidewalk Construction

Longtime Snider Plaza eatery Peggy Sue BBQ has closed for remodeling.

A sign on the door of the restaurant at 6600 Snider Plaza read, “We are closed right now due to the sidewalk construction. During this time, we are also performing some much needed updates to the restaurant! We will be back soon smoking our great meats!”

Snider Plaza Merchants Association president Jerry Washam said the sidewalk construction work is expected to take about three weeks.

“After that, the city will need to come in and adjust the curb to fit the new sidewalk. It’s having its effect on everyone in that block, from Peggy Sue to the new Stella Nova, OK Alterations, Arman Jewelry, Lane Florist, and Logos… so far, they have all been very patient,” Washam said. “Our new lease agreement with Peggy Sue allows them to be closed for a maximum of (four) months while they remodel and replace the aging infrastructure of the building. That can be all at once or periodically if they choose.”

An owner of the restaurant wasn’t available for comment.