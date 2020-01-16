Two Dallas Realtors Come Together for Team Harrison

On the heels of a bone marrow donor at Harrison Marcus’s school, Parish Episcopal, two local real estate agents have teamed up to also help increase the odds that the 9-year-old will find a match.

On Jan. 16, from 4-6 p.m., Coldwell Banker real estate agent Karen Hartman and Dave Perry-Miller & Associates real estate agent Debbie Sherrington will host The Art of Living Progressive Home Tour honoring Team Harrison benefiting DKMS.

The Art of Living Progressive Home Tour will showcase two Preston Hollow luxury homes for sale on Midbury Drive. The houses will have food and beverages, an art show and, most importantly, the opportunity to register as a bone marrow donor in hopes of finding Harrison Marcus a match to save his life. The event is free but registrations are requested.

Each house will be fitted with swab stations to become part of the national bone marrow registry in hopes of finding a lifesaving match for someone battling blood cancer, including young Harrison. On Oct. 7, Harrison started the school day with his annual pediatric checkup. By bedtime, he had a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia.

His life has been forever changed. Instead of spending his days with his third-grade class learning multiplication or on the ice with his hockey team, he is fighting for his life with chemotherapy treatments, dozens of daily medications, and most recently the search for a life-saving bone marrow transplant donor.

Joining the national bone marrow registry is simple and takes just six minutes. Donors must be 18-55 years of age and provide swabs of their cheeks under the supervision of a DKMS volunteer. Once a donor has provided a sample, they become part of the national registry to potentially save a life. DKMS volunteers will be onsite in both houses being featured in The Art of Living Progressive Home Tour.

The house at 7403 Midbury Drive is 7,158 square feet and is listed by Sherrington for $3,800,000. This home will feature Bruce Bernbaum, AIA of Bernbaum Magadini Architects. Appetizers, beer, and wine will be served.

The house at 7430 Midbury Drive is a 6,202 square feet new construction home by SouthernView Residential and is listed by Hartman for $2,167,000. This home will have an art show featuring the works of Tom Hoitsma, an American abstract painter. Dessert, sparkling wine and coffee will be served.

“I am so excited to host The Art of Living Progressive Home Tour and showcase two absolutely stunning Preston Hollow homes and potentially find a bone marrow match for young Harrison. A few years ago, we hosted a bone marrow drive for a close friend of mine and someone from that night matched,” said Hartman. “It takes a village and we are honored to be doing a small part.”

The Art of Living Progressive Home Tour is free and open to the public. Registrations are requested by going to https://hartmanterillirealty.co/progressive-dinner/.

The event is sponsored in part by Bernbaum Magadini Architects, Sevy’s Grill, Nations Home Warranty, SouthernView Residential, TrizCom Public Relations, Cornerstone Home Lending – Estes Mortgage Team and Dinkins Team and Executive Exteriors.

For more information on The Art of Living Progressive Home Tour go to https://hartmanterillirealty.co/progressive-dinner/. For more information on Team Harrison go to https://www.dkms.org/es/content/harrison-drive.