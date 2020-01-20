Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SECURE YOUR PURSE

A woman reported at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 13 that a thief took her wallet with her debit card, credit cards, checkbooks, and more inside from her purse, which was near her while she ate at Mi Cocina in the Highland Park Village. Shortly after she left the restaurant, she said she got an alert that someone tried to use her credit card at a Dallas Target.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Tuesday

A man reported at 11:16 a.m. that a crook stripped copper from air conditioner pipes, electrical wires, and plumbing from a construction site in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive.

A woman reported at 11:21 a.m. that an irresponsible motorist damaged her 2019 Range Rover, which was parked adjacent to Royal Blue Grocery in the Highland Park Village, without leaving information.

A man reported at 2:31 p.m. that a thief took his Cartier watch from his locker at the Dallas Country Club in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane while he was practicing golf.

A woman in the 3800 block of Miramar Drive reported at 3:03 p.m. that a crook tried and failed to get a loan in her name.

15 Wednesday

Lock your vehicle: A man reported at 11:20 a.m. that a burglar got into his unlocked 2015 Lexus, which was parked in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive, and took three shirts worth $200 from the back seat.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Monday

Police stopped a motorist at 7:47 p.m. in the 4000 block of Caruth Boulevard for using a fictitious license plate.

Arrested at 8:20 p.m.: A 54-year-old man in the 4000 block of Caruth Boulevard accused of failing to maintain insurance.

14 Tuesday

Before 12:02 p.m., an employee of a business in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane exchanged cash for a counterfeit $100 bill. The name of the business wasn’t given.

A woman reported at 2:22 p.m. that a thief took her purse with credit cards, a debit card, a wallet, and more inside from her unlocked Mercedes-Benz E350 while it was parked outside the Preston Road Pharmacy in the 6900 block of Preston Road.

A woman reported at 6:50 p.m. that a burglar broke the left rear window of her Range Rover in the 6900 block of Snider Plaza and took some property.

15 Wednesday

A woman reported at 5:50 a.m. that a burglar took her Lexus GX 460 from the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue.

A man in the 3400 block of Amherst Street reported at 10:58 that a crook used his information to open an account.

16 Thursday

The CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane reported a theft at 2:27 p.m.

A woman in the 3400 block of Marquette Street reported at 2:52 p.m. that a former employee of hers was refusing to leave.

Arrested at 4 p.m.: A 58-year-old man in the 6900 block of Preston Road accused of public intoxication.

Arrested at 8:42 p.m.: A 21-year-old man in the 3200 block of Lovers Lane for a warrant.

17 Friday

A man reported at 6:05 p.m. that a thief took a Priority Continuum Onyx bicycle from his porch in the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue.

Arrested at 11:38 p.m.: a 20-year-old woman in the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue accused of public intoxication.

18 Saturday

A man in the 3800 block of University Boulevard reported at 12:08 p.m. that a crook used his credit card information to make unauthorized purchases.

19 Sunday

A man reported at 7:15 a.m. that a burglar broke into his Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 2800 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

Officers found at 7:44 a.m. that a thief took a GMC Yukon from the 2800 block of Dyer Street.

Arrested at 3:45 p.m.: a 38-year-old man in the 3600 block of Bryn Mawr Drive accused of violating a protective order.