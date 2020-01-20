Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Prepares For Spring Events

The Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society is gearing up for spring events with Highland Park Village as a preservation sponsor.

“As one of our city’s historic landmarks, Highland Park Village is pleased to support the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society and all they continue to do in our community,” Highland Park Village managing director Ray Washburne said.

Meg Boyd and Sally Jones will chair a distinguished speaker luncheon featuring D Magazine Partners CEO Christine Allison and President Gillea Allison April 15 at the Brook Hollow Golf Club. Tickets start at $150 per person and will be available soon. Sponsorships and table underwriting are available beginning at $1,500 and up to $10,000.

The Historic Home Tour chaired by Jane Fitch and Shelby Fuqua is set for April 18. The tour showcases architecturally and historically significant homes in the Park Cities. The homes to be included on the tour and ticket information will be announced this spring.

The free classic and antique car show, chaired by Dan McKeithen will be April 25 at Burleson Park at 3000 University Boulevard. The event features vehicles in many classes and the categories are still to be determined. Day-of registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the fee is $25 in advance or $35 at the door. For more information, email carshow@pcphs.org.

The Historic Home Tour and Distinguished Speaker Luncheon are the Society’s only fundraisers each year. The proceeds are allocated to help further PCHPS’ mission to promote, protect, and preserve the historic, architectural, cultural and aesthetic legacy of the Park Cities. Proceeds will be used to help preserve and maintain the Park Cities House at Dallas Heritage Village, support the new PCHPS archives at the University Park Library, fund the society’s landmarking initiatives, award scholarships to Highland Park High School graduating seniors planning to study architecture or histor,y and fund the Distinguished Chair for History at Highland Park High School.