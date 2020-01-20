SMU Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy

SMU is holding the annual campus Unity Walk in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy on Jan. 23.

King spoke at the university March 17, 1966 and the unity walk is part of the university’s annual Dream Week, which commemorates the civil rights leader. SMU President R. Gerald Turner and students begin with remarks at 5:30 p.m. in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center Ballroom at 3140 Dyer Street before the group moves to the flag pole at the north end of Bishop Boulevard.

“Unity Walk is our annual reminder that we must remain committed to the pursuit of social change, equality, respect, compassion, and dignity, particularly in times of adversity and uncertainty,” said Erica Zamora, director of SMU’s office of social change and intercultural engagement.

As part of Dream Week, SMU will also participate in the Dallas Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Jan. 20, host a conversation about the leader’s legacy at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Van Meter Plaza, and participate in local service projects Jan. 24.