Texas Women’s Foundation Awards $635,500 in Grants

The Texas Women’s Foundation recently announced its community grants totaling $635,500 to 24 organizations that seek to improve the lives of women and girls in north Texas.

The community grants represent about 10% of the foundation’s $6.3 million investment in 2019 in research, advocacy, programs, and grants to advance opportunities for women and girls in the state. The foundation’s community grants are a competitive grant process. Grants are distributed through the foundation’s operating funds raised from a broad base of donors, complemented by funds from cooperative granting partners, such as Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and various foundation donor-advised funds.

“During this north Texas community grant cycle, we expanded our geographic area to include Tarrant County. We welcomed two new grantees from Tarrant County: The Ladder Alliance and Methodist Justice Ministry. We also added four new community grant partners from Dallas County: Junior Players Guild, Momentous Institute, Pamper Lake Highlands and Poetic. Through these partnerships, we are strengthening women and girls in the areas of education, housing, leadership and workforce development, and as a result, our entire community becomes stronger,” Texas Women’s Foundation president and CEO Roslyn Dawson Thompson said.

The grantees include the following:

Collin County:

Agape Resource & Assistance Center Inc.

Dallas County:

Agape Clinic

Bridge Breast Center Inc.

Dallas Methodist Hospital

Girlstart

Human Rights Initiative of North Texas, Inc.

Ignite Texas

Junior Players Guild

Literacy Achieves

Momentous Institute

Mosaic Family Services Inc.

Ntarupt Fund at Dallas Foundation

Pamper Lake Highlands

Per Scholas Inc.

Poetic

Resource Center of Dallas, Inc.

Rosa Es Rojo, Inc.

Traffick911

Trinity River Mission, Inc.

Wesley-Rankin Community Center

Denton County:

Health Services of North Texas, Inc.

Metrocrest Services