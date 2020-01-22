Comings and Goings

COMING

Audemars Piguet

Highland Park Village

The luxury Swiss watch manufacturer plans to open in early 2020.

NOW OPEN

Away

3109 Knox Street

The pop-up shop the luggage manufacturer opened will stick around until Jan. 5, offering a variety of travel products from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Plans are in the works for a permanent store to open in the same space in early 2020. Visit awaytravel.com.

CYL Sauna

5500 Greenville Ave. No. 214

Park Cities residents Lyle Scovell and Tory Foster opened the luxury infrared sauna studio, which offers clients individual infrared sauna pods for 30-minute sessions.

Goyard

Highland Park Village

The luxury French trunk and leather goods maker’s rare Dallas storefront is one of only 32 boutiques in the world and six in the U.S.

The store features vintage furniture and rare pieces from the Goyard Heritage collection in marble and mahogany, as well as three salons, including a collection of luggage, handbags, and small leather goods, as well as pet accessories from the Chic du Chien range and their unique hand-painted personalization.

Hopemore Specialty Spa

1603 Commerce St.

The spa, which offers facials, dermaplaning, LED light therapy, makeup application, and a suite of specialty services for those with skin conditions, recently opened in the sixth-floor salon area of Neiman Marcus’ downtown Dallas flagship store.

The spa also offers services for clients undergoing cancer treatment, including oncology facials, scalp treatments, hand treatments, and wig services. Spa hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Monday appointments are available.

Lela Rose

Highland Park Village

The luxury clothing store recently opened a bridal boutique next to their ready-to-wear boutique.

Pilates By Nature

2222 McKinney Avenue, suite 160

The exercise studio offers contemporary and suspension method Pilates classes, infrared saunas for 10-to-45 minute increments, chromotherapy lights, cold brew coffee, and kombucha on tap.

Sinai Urgent Care

3414 Milton Avenue

The clinic, the third in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. The facility takes walk-in patients and offers online booking.

The clinic has X-ray imaging equipment and an on-site laboratory equipped to provide physicals, immunizations, occupational medicine, and other services.

Venture X

8350 North Central Expressway, Suite 1900

The 24,000-square-foot coworking space opened by Park Cities residents Casi and Jason Bowers offers private offices, a community lounge space with a café, podcast, webcast, and green-screen rooms, meeting rooms, and event space.