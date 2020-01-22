Echols Earns 2 Hat Tricks in Same Game

As one of the most prolific goal scorers in school history, Presley Echols has netted plenty of hat tricks for Highland Park.

But two hat tricks in one game? That’s new territory even for Echols, who scored six times during a 9-0 thrashing of North Mesquite on Tuesday at Highlander Stadium.

Hattie Patterson added a pair of goals, and Kassidy Garrett also found the back of the net for the Lady Scots (6-2), while Maddie Johnson earned the shutout in goal. The offensive barrage came on the heels of a 2-0 defeat versus Class 6A powerhouse Allen on Jan. 17.

Next up, HP will close out the nondistrict portion of its schedule on Friday at Richardson Pearce, then will return home for the District 11-5A opener on Jan. 28 against Carrollton Newman Smith.