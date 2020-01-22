Thursday, January 23, 2020

Highland Park's Madison Visinsky drives to the basket during a road win over Woodrow Wilson. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Jin Leads Lady Scots to Another Blowout

As Highland Park opened the second half of the District 11-5A slate on Tuesday, the Lady Scots would be perfectly fine with a repeat of the first.

After dominating all seven of its league foes already this season, HP began the stretch of rematches with an easy 66-21 road win over Carrollton Newman Smith.

On Jan. 17, the Lady Scots (16-8, 8-0) cruised to a 78-34 victory over Woodrow Wilson behind a game-high 21 points from freshman guard Vivian Jin. HP led 46-11 at halftime in that game.

The Lady Scots will return home on Friday to face Conrad, then will travel to meet Bryan Adams on Jan. 28.

