Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 13 – 19

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SO MUCH TO LAMPOON

Before 7:18 a.m. Jan. 17, opportunistic crooks made easy pickings of the contents of an unlocked vehicle at a home in the 6500 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

13 Monday

Arrested at 5:41 p.m.: a 19-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

Before 7:33 p.m., a burglar forcefully entered a home in the 5700 block of West Hanover Avenue.

At 7:42 p.m., a visitor to NorthPark Center caused a disturbance and received a criminal trespassing warning.

14 Tuesday

Before 12:34 a.m., an unwelcome visitor to a home in the 4200 block of Merrell Road just wouldn’t get the message and kept returning despite being asked to leave.

One or more scoundrels stole Stazon Roofing property from the 6200 block of Orchid Lane and company officials reported the theft six days later.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft from a Johnny Rodriguez the Salon employee in the parking lot in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane.

Reported at 10:28 a.m.: Burglars made off with a large haul of expensive bikes from the Giant Bicycles Preston Hollow store in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway. Read more here.

Arrested at 7:12 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of criminal trespassing at NorthPark Center. He also was wanted on warrants from the Hurst Police Department.

15 Wednesday

Police did not provide the reporting times for thefts in the parking lot at Preston Forest Square and at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 3:46 p.m.: A threatening visitor to NorthPark Center told an employee of Zara, “I am going to kill you.”

Reported at 3:50 p.m.: A nuisance on Jan. 14 snatched the license plate off a vehicle at a home in the 10700 block of Park Village Place.

Arrested at 4:10 p.m.: a 50-year-old man accused of shoplifting from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

16 Thursday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Trader Joe’s in Inwood Village.

Before 1:21 p.m., a 44-year-old man while in the 9300 block of Edgemere Road received a threatening text message.

Arrested at 10:34 p.m.: a 37-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 9100 block of Lemmon Avenue.

17 Friday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 10:06 a.m., a thief took a vehicle from a home in the 6700 block of Park Lane.

Before 2:22 p.m., a burglar broke the window of a Wylie woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center and stole the contents.

A 46-year-old woman discovered before 5:57 p.m. that an annoying motorist had struck her vehicle at Inwood Village and left without providing information.

Stolen before 11:41 p.m.: property from a vehicle at a home in the 5500 block of Emerson Avenue.

18 Saturday

A thief stole a vehicle from the 9600 block of Manchester Drive, and the 65-year-old man who owned it reported the crime two days later.

Taken before 12:08 p.m.: a vehicle from a home in the 11800 block of Inwood Road.

Before 12:09 p.m.: one or more rascals ransacked a 50-year-old woman’s vehicle in the 6400 block of Mimosa Lane.

Arrested at 2:15 p.m.: a man accused of shoplifting from the Ray-Ban Store at NorthPark Center. His age wasn’t proviced.

Known shoplifters aren’t welcome at NorthPark Center. Unwelcome guests who refused to leave after being told to go away received criminal trespassing warnings at 2:22 p.m.

Before 5:13 p.m., burglars took the appliances from a vacant house in the 4300 block of Goodfellow Drive.

Arrested at 6:54 p.m. at NorthPark Center: two men, one age 20, the other, age not provided. Both received criminal trespassing warnings for refusing to leave. They are also accused of resisting arrest. One was wanted on warrants.

19 Sunday

Arrested at 11:33 p.m.: a 63-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.