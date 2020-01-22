Trojans End Winning Streak for Scots

In a showdown for first place in District 11-5A, Highland Park hung tough with unbeaten Newman Smith before falling 74-66 on Tuesday.

Their first loss to 2020 dropped the Scots (17-8, 5-1) into a tie for second place in district play. They will wrap up the first half of the league slate on Friday at Conrad.

The Trojans (19-0, 6-0) led by double digits for much of the game before holding off a late rally by HP. Mitchell Carew paced the Scots with 17 points, followed by Prince Dorbah with 14. A.J. Bar-Jona tallied a game-high 21 points for Newman Smith.

In its previous game, HP pulled away in the second half for an impressive 63-54 victory over Woodrow Wilson. Jack Pease finished with a team-high 21 points in that contest.