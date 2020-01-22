Young Artists Exhibit Works at Blue Print Gallery

Young artists from all over North Texas had the opportunity to exhibit their works, thanks to a local gallery celebrating 10 years of creativity.

Blue Print founders Cynthia Collins, Caroline Eastman, Leslie Jenkins, Carrie Jane Pogoloff, and Lucy Ward, as well as gallery director Lauren Zogg, gathered some of the community’s top artists from 15 high schools for the second annual Young Artists Exhibition on Jan. 16. As Blue Print celebrates 10 years of creativity and community, the event showcased the city’s brightest young and emerging talents.

Each participating high school selected student works for placement at Blue Print Gallery. Two $1,500 scholarships, donated by Jenkins Interiors and Collins Interiors, were presented to Jasmine Miller of Trinity Christian Academy for her black and white photograph, Beneath the Hollow, and Amalya Graham of Liberty Christian Academy for her oil on canvas, Mama.

This year’s panel judges included art consultant, Jennifer Klos, art advisor, Lynsey Provost, and president of Klyde Warren Park, Kit Sawers.

Participating schools included: Booker T. Washington High School, Carroll Senior High School, The Episcopal School of Dallas, Fort Worth Country Day, Frisco High School, Greenhill School, The Hockaday School, J. J. Pearce High School, Jesuit College Preparatory School, Liberty High School, Parish Episcopal School, Richardson High School, St. Mark’s School of Texas, Trinity Christian Academy, Ursuline Academy of Dallas, W. T. White High School, and Woodrow Wilson High School.

Blue Print Gallery was conceived by five interior designers, who for many years traveled together abroad acquiring furniture, antiques, art, and accessories for their individual design practices.

Blue Print was born in November 2010, behind what is now their signature blue door. The five talents (and friends) – Collins, Eastman, Jenkins, Pogoloff, and Lucy Ward – had been designing and decorating homes across the country for nearly two decades embarking on their shared retail venture, Blue Print. The brand also has an art gallery and launched the Blue Print furniture collection in 2019.