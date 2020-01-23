New CEO Expected to Fly WiNGS to Greater Heights

Former marketing vice president of the Dallas Morning News, Kate Rose Marquez, is now CEO of the Dallas nonprofit WiNGS.

“Kate Rose will increase the visibility of WiNGS, so that we can help meet the needs of more women who are improving the lives of their families through the education, coaching and skill development our programs provide,” said WiNGS board chair Laura Ryan.

Marquez, a Preston Hollow resident, has led the communications efforts of various North Dallas organizations. Most recently, she was development director at St. Vincent de Paul Society of North Texas. Throughout her career, she has aided many Dallas nonprofits including the American Heart Association, The Family Place, Community Partners of Dallas, Heroes for Children, Launchability, and the Junior League of Dallas.

As CEO of WiNGS, Marquez will help fulfill its long-standing mission of empowering women, fighting poverty, and impacting generations. WiNGS supports women’s’ parenting, financial, entrepreneurial, and career goals by providing services such as professional coaching, educational resources, and networking opportunities.

“Sadly, women, especially those struggling financially, don’t all have equal resources and opportunities to achieve their goals, so we want to help equip them with the skills they need to succeed,” said Marquez.

To learn more about WiNGS, click here.