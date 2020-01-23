Thursday, January 23, 2020

Perot Invites Adults to Compete in Extreme Challenges

Have you ever wondered how you would react to life-threatening hypothetical situations?

You’re suddenly face to face with a bear, how do you escape? You’re lost at sea, how do you survive on your own? You’re attempting a heist, how do you pull it off without getting caught?

Perot’s Social Science: ENGine-uity adults-only event on Friday, Jan. 24, will let you answer these questions and more using math, science, and engineering.

More realistic challenges include protecting yourself from contagions when a co-worker has the flu, while the more difficult feats include crafting a spacesuit and feeding dinosaurs before they feast on you.

Along with these competitive challenges, you can vote for Dallas entrepreneurs as they pitch product ideas, take photos at a special booth, and dance to music by DJ Kelly Hooper of Bill Cody’s Party Time Texas. Wolfgang Puck will provide gourmet foods and beverages throughout the night.

The event will take place from 7-11 p.m. Guests should be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are $20 for members and $29 for non-members. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

