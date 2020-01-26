Dallas Opera To ‘Embrace the Passion’ with Classics, World Premiere

Dallas Opera announced the 64th-international season Jan. 23, and it’s sure to encourage audiences to “Embrace the Passion” for opera at the Winspear.

Mozart’s classic The Marriage of Figaro will run Oct. 9-25, Wagner’s Lohengrin will open Oct. 30-Nov.7, and the world premiere of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly composed by Joby Talbot to a libretto by Gene Scheer, the team that created Everest and brought it to the stage in 2015, will be March 5-13, 2021. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by Jean-Dominique Bauby. The season continues with Orfeo Ed Euridice by Christoph Gluck featuring dancers from Texas Ballet Theater from April 9-17, 2021, and the drama Tosca by Giacomo Puccini from April 16-May 2, 2021.

“Great opera starts at the podium,” the Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO Ian Derrer said. “These outstanding musicians bring great artistry and passion to their work and we look forward to hearing the results next season.”

Subscription prices for the 2020-2021 season range from $109 to $928 for all five mainstage operas. Dallas Opera flex subscriptions allow patrons to select three or more operas for as little as $28 per performance. Full and flex subscribers have until April 3 to renew their seats and subscriptions go on sale to the general public April 6. Single tickets for the 2020-2021 season go on sale in July.

This spring will also mark the debuts of conductors Lidiya Yankovskaya and Keri-Lynn Wilson, the first time two women conductors have been selected to lead mainstage productions during the same season.

Grammy and Olivier award-winning mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato will take the stage for a gala concert and dinner featuring the Dallas Opera Orchestra Nov. 6.

The Dallas Opera family season starts with the classic Jack and the Beanstalk Oct. 10 and March 27, followed by Doctor Miracle Oct. 24 and March 6.

