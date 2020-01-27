Home Decor Pop-Up Shop to Raise Funds for Homelessness

Thrift Studio, an annual event by Dwell with Dignity, will allow visitors to browse a unique selection of art and home furnishings and purchase at discounted prices.

The best part? All proceeds will benefit families struggling with homelessness and poverty. Shoppers will also help support local artists and interior designers who have created the pieces.

Shay Geyer, owner of IBB Design, will serve as the 2020 Thrift Studio Honorary Chair. Several artists from ALG Collective will serve as co-chairs: Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Annie Griffeth, and Christi Meril.

“It is life changing for me to be able to help transform a life through design, to provide a place where someone is proud to live, to feel safe, to be able to thrive, to call home. ” said Geyer.

The pop-up shop, which furthers Dwell with Dignity’s mission of “transforming lives through design,” will be open from April 2nd to May 2nd at The International at Turtle Creek. Operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.thriftstudio.com for more information.

The nonprofit will have several public events this spring, including a kickoff party on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cantoni Trade, located at 960 Dragon St.; an Art & Color party on Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at ALG Collective at 1302 Dragon St.; and an opening night preview party on April 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the International at Turtle Creek, located at 150 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 209 A.