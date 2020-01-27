Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 21-26

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FOOD FIGHT?

A belligerent visitor at Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive made derogatory comments at two shoppers and hit one with fruit outside the store at 5:56 p.m. Jan. 20.

HIGHLAND PARK

21 Tuesday

Arrested at 7:20 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of robbery and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 4700 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Watch out for that tree! The driver of a Ford F250 hit a Lexus SUV at 2:18 p.m. in the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane, causing the Lexus to hit a bench and crape myrtle tree in a yard.

22 Wednesday

An irresponsible motorist hit a white Lexus GX470 between 5 and 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive without leaving information.

23 Thursday

Arrested at 2:33 a.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at Armstrong Parkway and Mockingbird Lane.

A burglar got into a house in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive via an unlocked door and took a purse and keys. The incident was reported at 11:32 a.m.

The driver of a white BMW SUV hit a red pickup truck 4:35 p.m. in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive, causing the truck to hit a street sign in Lakeside Park.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Monday

What happens when you leave your key fob in your vehicle? A man in the 3500 block of Greenbrier Drive can answer that after a thief drove away in his Acura RDX between 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and 9:39 a.m. Jan. 20.

A thief took a Honda Accord from a parking lot in the 8400 block of Preston Road between 5 and 5:08 p.m. It was later recovered in Dallas.

A thief took off from the 2800 block of Hanover Street in a man’s Chevrolet Silverado with various tools inside at 5:38 p.m.

Arrested at 9:20 p.m.: A man accused of indecent exposure and resisting arrest in the 3400 block of Rosedale Avenue. The man’s age wasn’t given.

Arrested at 9:40 p.m.: A 46-year-old man accused of resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 6600 block of Snider Plaza.

21 Tuesday

A porch pirate took a package containing earrings and leggings between 5 and 9:11 p.m. from the 4200 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

23 Thursday

Arrested at 12:18 a.m.: A 50-year-old man for a warrant. The location wasn’t given.

A burglar got into a Cadillac Escalade parked in the 3200 block of Caruth Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. and took firearms.

A burglar struck a home in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive between midnight and 8:36 a.m.

A burglar took a $1,500 purse, $1,200 sunglasses, and other items from a vehicle parked in a detached garage in the 3800 block of Villanova Drive between midnight and 8 a.m.

A burglar took a $750 Trek Marlin bicycle from the 4500 block of Emerson Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:46 a.m.

Arrested at 11:50 p.m.: a 26-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.

24 Friday

Don’t leave your cars unlocked: A burglar got into a Land Rover parked in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive between 9:30 Jan. 23 and 6 a.m. and took firearms.

Arrested at 10:30 p.m.: a 51-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

26 Sunday

A robber took a cell phone from a man’s hand while the man was pumping gas in the 8400 block of Preston Road at 2:33 p.m. and fled the area in a white, four-door sedan.

A thief took an electronic device from the 6500 block of Hillcrest Road at 3:30 p.m.