Celebrate the Year of the Rat at NorthPark

NorthPark Center will usher in the Chinese New Year on Saturday, Feb. 1 with festivities by the Crow Museum of Asian Art, featuring vibrant cultural performances like dragon and lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, yo-yo acts, and bian lian face mask changing.

Try your hand at Chinese calligraphy, noodle pulling, decorating lucky red envelopes, using Asian cultural instruments, or making Year of the Rat masks.

After dressing up in traditional Chinese dynasty outfits and getting Chinese symbol face paintings, guests are invited to take photos at the Chinese Lion photo booth. To find Year of the Rat inspired items, shop Crow Museum’s Lotus pop-up. Or, attend classical concerts by the Beijing Opera and the Richardson Symphony Orchestra Quartet.

“Chinese New Year Festival at NorthPark Center gets bigger and better every year, especially as we embrace the many Asian cultures that celebrate the Lunar New Year,” said Amy Lewis Hofland, executive director of the Crow Museum of Asian Art.

The Chinese New Year Festival is free and will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NorthPark Center.