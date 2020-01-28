Remarkable Women And Other Noteworthy Neighbors

February’s arrival prompts us to think about relationships. At People Newspapers, that includes readers and advertisers.

This month we’re introducing monthly features sponsored by two advertisers.

Comerica Bank is presenting Remarkable Women. Read deputy editor Rachel Snyder’s interview with Dana Blankenship here.

Rex’s Seafood & Market is presenting Noteworthy Neighbors. Read Rachel’s story about Dr. Michael Rainwater and Dentistry with a Heart here.

With these features continuing in the months ahead, we welcome your suggestions for others to consider interviewing. Email editor@peoplenewspapers.com or submit on our site here.

As a community newspaper, we value hearing from our readers. I especially enjoy opportunities to run your Letters to the Editor on all variety of topics of concern.

Comments on our website and social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter also foster valuable community dialogue.

Deputy editor Bethany Erickson compiled some of your recent online comments.

• Our Best of 2019 online series story, “Al Hill Jr.’s Legacy,” drew this comment on our website signed, Patrick J. Bricker:

“I remember Al proudly showing me a photo of one of his racehorses and talking tennis at his house when I went to thank him in person for his generous gift. The Al Hill Jr. Family Arena will be a lasting tribute to this wonderful gentleman while providing much-needed space for children and adults with disabilities to benefit from therapy with a horse.”

• A reader identified as “Tex,” responded to our online report, “Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Vow Renewal Service,” about a gathering at First United Methodist Church of Dallas:

“The temptation to engage in snark is great. However, at its most basic, what’s at stake are people’s very souls. We are not called to be tolerant or inclusive. We are called to follow Jesus and all that it implies. What this church and others like it are doing is prideful. And, pride is the deadliest sin of all. ‘…go and sin no more.’”

• Sarah Bearden Smith responded on Instagram to our online Best of 2019 series story, “Beauty in Alzheimer’s”:

“Oh, my goodness! Can’t believe I’m seeing this! I’m incredibly humbled and honored. . . . It’s still my prayer it helps even one person!”

• Coverage of the challenges Marco’s Pizza is facing after last fall’s story drew comments on Facebook:

“Sending love and prayers for everyone!! I lived on Northport, and we ordered from Marcos often. Hang in there, and I know the community will be happy to have you and the other businesses back,” posted Anne E. Ingwalson.

Andrea Solka added, “Been eating it since I was a kid living nearby and still get a fix sometimes when visiting family nearby.”

• After sports editor Todd Jorgenson wrote, “Preston Stone could choose to go almost anywhere in the country to play college football” at the beginning of a story about the Parish Episcopal quarterback, we got a rebuttal on Instagram:

“He did choose to go anywhere he wanted. He chose SMU!! It’s not instead,” insisted lynthomas2195.

To all who read our papers faithfully and to all who bother to write us or share a comment, thank you, and please keep in touch.

William Taylor

Editor

