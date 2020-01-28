Soup for the Cold Weather, Art for the Creative Spirit

Indulge in gourmet soups prepared by a dozen top chefs while browsing unique art pieces crafted by the Stewpot Art Program at the Stewpot Alliance “Soup’s On! Luncheon and Art Sale” on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Omni Dallas Hotel.

Keynote speaker at the luncheon will be Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell, who will discuss the power of running in changing lives. Mitchell founded the Skid Row Running Club, a running program created to combat addiction in the Skid Row community of L.A.

Proceeds from the event, taking place at 11 a.m., will go towards Stewpot’s services that assist the Dallas homeless with their health, wellbeing, family, and vocations.

Amy Hegi and Libby Hegi will serve as co-chairs. Ann and John C. Hallam, Sara and Robert Hallam, and Fanchon and Howard Hallam will serve as honorary chairs.

“In our great and prosperous country, nobody should ever be hungry, not even for a minute. No one should lack the means to build a life free from poverty and homelessness,” said Howard Hallam.

Led by Chef Brian C. Luscher, culinary director of the 33 Restaurant Group, the Dallas chefs featured will be Jeff Bekavac of Zoli’s Pizza and Cane Rosso, Omar Flores of WhistleBritches, Danyele McPherson of 80/20 Hospitality, Suki Otsuki of Meddlesome Moth, Caroline Perini of Easy Slider, Janice Provost of Parigi, Anastasia Quiñones of José, Javier Reyes of The Stewpot, Jeramie Robison of City Hall Bistro, Abraham Salum of Salum, Greg Wallace of Omni Dallas, and Nick Walker of Virgin Hotels Dallas.

Purchase tickets here.