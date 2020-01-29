Comerica Bank Taking Donations For Prom Dress Drive

Comerica Bank is gearing up for its sixth-annual prom dress drive in February benefiting Dallas CASA and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

Six Dallas-area Comerica Bank locations, including the newest one in the Snider Plaza area, will serve as drop-off locations for new or gently used and cleaned formal dresses and accessories to provide for local teens who may not be able to afford formal wear for prom otherwise.

The prom dress drive will run from Feb. 1-29.

The bank has donated nearly 4,000 dresses to Dallas CASA and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas during the last five years.

Dallas CASA trains and supervises volunteers who advocate for children who were removed from unsafe homes and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas provides services and educational programs for area children.

Participating locations include:

Cole-Fitzhugh 3202 North Fitzhugh

Forest-Inwood 5200 Forest Lane

NorthPark 8850 Boedeker Street

Parker-Premier 3310 Premier Road in Plano

Preston Center 8225 Preston Road

Snider Plaza 6829 Hillcrest Avenue