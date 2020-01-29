Dallas ISD P-Tech Program Celebrates 77 Industry Partners

As Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced that a significant number of Dallas ISD seniors are expected to graduate this year with an associate degree, a room full of industry partners and campus leaders burst into applause.

Hinojosa shared the great news at a Jan. 17 event celebrating the 77 businesses, education and civic leaders, and partners who have teamed up with Dallas ISD P-TECHs to relentlessly support students through mentorship, internships, and networking. These 77 valuable partners together have provided about 6,000 industry engagements with district students, providing them with real-world insight and experience. The industry partner celebration came four years after Dallas ISD launched the P-TECH initiative.

“In my 25 years as a superintendent, I have never seen anything as impactful as what we are doing together,” Hinojosa told the industry partners. “Nothing makes me prouder than what you have done to support our kids.”

P-TECH stands for Pathways in Technology Early College High School. Dallas ISD has 18 designated P-TECH campuses. As part of the program, students can choose a career pathway and take courses that provide the academic, technical, and workplace skills that are attractive to employers.

“We have seen that this P-TECH program has captured the imagination of parents and students all over Dallas ISD,” said UNT at Dallas president Bob Mong. “This is meaningful, and it’s an honor for us to be involved.”

Students have the potential to earn an associate degree in four to six years, along with industry certificates for their selected career pathway — opportunities that can potentially lead to paid internships and job placement after graduation.

“We are proud to partner with Dallas ISD and UNT Dallas to impact the lives of students,” said Anna Mays, associate vice chancellor of the Dallas County Community College District. “We are dealing with students who have never had this opportunity before. I thank everyone for their commitment and hard work.”

Hillcrest High School offers a popular E-TECH academy with a focus on engineering and partners with Richland College, Cummings Electrical, Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, and Texas Instruments. W.T. White has two early college offerings — a B-Tech program that focuses on business and accounting or early childhood education, and is partnered with Dallas ISD Human Capital Management, H&R Block, and Moss Adams; and a fine arts collegiate academy that has partnered with Brookhaven College.

Through the district’s 27 P-TECHs, Early College High Schools (ECHS) and Collegiate Academies, Dallas ISD students have earned 143,764 college credit hours through Fall 2019. Jan. 31 is the deadline to apply to a P-TECH, ECHS or Collegiate Academy.