Ebby Halliday Companies Celebrate 75 Years of Service

When Ebby Halliday began her company in 1945, she was a one-woman, one-office firm. This year, the company she founded — which is now Ebby Halliday Companies — celebrates its 75th anniversary.

“Long life is a privilege not everyone – or every company – gets to enjoy,” said Ebby Halliday Companies president and CEO Chris Kelly. “During this anniversary year, we acknowledge this fact with a spirit of gratitude.”

The legacy of Halliday in North Texas now includes 2,000-plus agents and staff across three real estate brands and affiliated mortgage, insurance, and title companies. It is now amplified by the Ebby Halliday Companies’ affiliation with HomeServices of America.

Kelly said that “2020 will be a memorable year for our company as we look back with pride and move forward in anticipation. While we celebrate 75 years of success, we can’t wait to see what the next 75 years will bring.”

Acquired by HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, in 2018, the company has in the past year implemented a concerted effort to modernize homeownership services and ensure that homeownership is available to everyone buying or selling a home in North Texas. Since the acquisition, the Ebby Halliday Companies’ expanded leadership team has focused intensely on ensuring its agents and clients benefit from the latest technology and tools. Among the company’s primary business objectives in 2020 is furthering access to homeownership opportunities for historically marginalized communities.

The Ebby Halliday Companies have grown over the years through strategic acquisitions, including real estate brands Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate and Williams Trew, as well as strategically located offices to serve the growing North Texas region. Today, the company can take a home buyer through the entire purchasing process thanks to Ebby Halliday Realtors, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, Williams Trew, and affiliated core-services companies Prosperity Mortgage, Home Team Insurance and Texas Premier Title.

“Ebby Halliday Companies clients benefit from knowledgeable, respected agents and a team of professionals dedicated to making buying or selling a home one convenient experience,” Kelly said. “While our skilled agents help you navigate the market, our family of affiliated core-services companies handle your mortgage, insurance and title needs with the utmost care.”

With a focus on the future, each of the company’s real estate brands will soon rollout state-of-the-art websites that offer a consumer experience unlike any other, Kelly added. The mobile-optimized sites will feature responsive search and massive image galleries.

“The Ebby Halliday Companies have long been a technology innovator and our new sites, as well as numerous other forward-thinking initiatives, are testament to our commitment to our clients and agents,” he said. “Our employees love coming to work every day to innovate the real estate experience for our valued clients and agents. For 75 years now, our clients, agents and employees have been the reason for our success, and we intend to honor their loyalty by making the Ebby Halliday Companies stronger and better than ever. Our future as one company is indeed, very, very bright.”