Echols, Lady Scots Roll in 11-5A Opener

Presley Echols has been unstoppable for the past three games, and so have her Highland Park teammates.

The HP senior scored four goals as the Lady Scots cruised to their third consecutive shutout win, 8-0 over Carrollton Newman Smith in the District 11-5A opener on Tuesday at Highlander Stadium.

Echols, a University of Texas signee, has 12 goals during that three-game span, and 18 already this season. Hattie Patterson added a hat trick for the Lady Scots (8-2), while Maja Davison also chipped in with a goal.

Echols also tallied both goals during a 2-0 road win over Richardson Pearce in the team’s nondistrict finale on Jan. 24. The Lady Scots have outscored their last three opponents by a combined margin of 19-0, and such lopsided victories are likely to continue during district play, if history is an indicator.

In boys action, HP opened 11-5A play with a key 1-0 road victory over Newman Smith on Tuesday. Jack Hamilton supplied the scoring for the Scots (7-1-2).

Both HP squads will face Conrad on Friday, with the boys playing their district home opener. The girls game will be at Franklin Stadium on the Hillcrest High School campus.