Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 20 – 26

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SOUND LIKE LOOTING?

Reported at 10:57 a.m. Jan. 25: On Jan. 20, an unwelcome guest entered a vacant, storm-damaged home in the 6200 block of Orchid Lane.

20 Monday

How bad was a 47-year-old Dallas woman’s Monday? The driver who struck her vehicle before 2 p.m. at Inwood Village didn’t stick around to take responsibility.

Before 7:46 p.m., a burglar broke a door of a home in the 5500 block of Druid Lane to get inside and steal.

Arrested at 10:25 p.m.: a man, age not provided, who was accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7100 block or Royal Lane.

21 Tuesday

Overnight before 9:42 a.m., a thief drove off with a vehicle from a home in the 5300 block of Drane Drive.

A 39-year-old Garland woman’s visit to Prosperity Bank at Preston Forest Square got a bit messy before 10:44 a.m. She said she didn’t know the stranger who tossed an unidentified liquid on her.

Arrested at 3:39 p.m.: a 19-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Ray-Ban at NorthPark Center. She also received a criminal trespassing warning and was wanted on warrants out of Harris County.

22 Wednesday

Arrested at 9:55 a.m.: a 38-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Lacoste at NorthPark Center. She also received a criminal trespassing warning and was wanted on a Dallas County warrant.

Before 12:51 p.m., a vehicle damaged property at The Berkshire office building between Dallas North Tollway and Preston Center.

Before 8:57 p.m., a burglar broke into a 65-year-old man’s vehicle at Inwood Village and took the contents.

Taken before 10:45 p.m.: a vehicle from the 6400 block of Lafayette Way.

23 Thursday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at the Lowe’s on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

Before 2:03 p.m., a rascal shoplifted from Louis Vuitton at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 3:22 p.m.: a burglar removed property on Jan. 20 from a vacant house in the 7100 block of Royal Lane.

24 Friday

Overnight before 8:42 a.m., a burglar pried open a side door of a home in the 4300 block of Crowley Drive and made off with tools a self-employed worker had left there.

Before 10:34 a.m., a thief took a 52-year-old Garland man’s vehicle from the 4400 block of Beechwood Lane.

An unwelcome guest to the 7-Eleven on Forest Lane near Central Expressway got a criminal trespassing warning at 11:11 a.m.

Before 11:49 a.m., a mediocre rogue tried to burglarize a 59-year-old Wylie woman’s vehicle at a home in the 4300 block of Echo Glen Drive.

Before 12:02 p.m., a crook drove off with someone else’s truck from the 10200 block of Strait Lane.

Arrested at 7:23 p.m.: a 68-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 10700 block of Hillcrest Road.

At 9:17 p.m., an Irving man at the Walgreens at Northwest Highway and Lemmon Avenue discovered his vehicle had just been stolen.

25 Saturday

26 Sunday

Arrested at 5:33 a.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6100 block of Preston Have Drive.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft from an employee of the Sunglass Hut at Macy’s in NorthPark Center.