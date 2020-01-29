Renowned Architect to Deliver Frank Welch Memorial Lecture

Honoring the life and career of the Dean of Texas Modernist Architecture, Frank Welch, the Dallas Architecture Forum will hold the Frank Welch Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, January 29 at the Dallas Museum of Art.

The Forum Lecture Series explores how design affects our everyday lives.

Architect Kevin Alter, founder of the Austin-based Alterstudio Architecture firm and architecture professor at The University of Texas at Austin, will deliver this year’s Frank Welch Memorial Lecture.

Alter’s award-winning firm’s mission is to “deepen our everyday experience at the same time that it elevates our awareness of a larger, changing world” while practicing sustainability to remain harmonious with the environment.

The lecture will be held at 7 p.m., where guests can purchase general admission tickets for $20 or $5 for students. For more about the Dallas Architecture Forum, click here.