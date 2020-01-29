Wednesday, January 29, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Constant Springs Residence by Alterstudio Casey Dunn
Community Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Renowned Architect to Deliver Frank Welch Memorial Lecture

Dalia Faheid 0 Comments , , , , ,

Honoring the life and career of the Dean of Texas Modernist Architecture, Frank Welch, the Dallas Architecture Forum will hold the Frank Welch Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, January 29 at the Dallas Museum of Art.

The Forum Lecture Series explores how design affects our everyday lives.

Architect Kevin Alter, founder of the Austin-based Alterstudio Architecture firm and architecture professor at The University of Texas at Austin, will deliver this year’s Frank Welch Memorial Lecture.

Alter’s award-winning firm’s mission is to “deepen our everyday experience at the same time that it elevates our awareness of a larger, changing world” while practicing sustainability to remain harmonious with the environment.

The lecture will be held at 7 p.m., where guests can purchase general admission tickets for $20 or $5 for students. For more about the Dallas Architecture Forum, click here.

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Hillcrest Boys Eliminated by Kilgore

Todd Jorgenson 0

Celebrating Philanthropy

Staff Report 0

Designing Woman Still Evolving Style

Britt Stafford 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *