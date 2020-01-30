Thursday, January 30, 2020

Artists and Animal Lovers Unite for Charity Event

Artists for Animals, a Dallas nonprofit that advocates for homeless pets, will host its 9th annual Concert for Kindness on Sunday, March 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall.

At the event, which has raised $300,000 for animal rescue charities, guests can enjoy performances by professional musicians including members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and SMU Meadows students.

This will be followed by an auction later in the evening featuring works by local artists and Booker T. Washington High School students.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see pet owners and art lovers unite and raise awareness and funds for homeless animals,” said Artists for Animals co-founder and Concert for Kindness co-chair Erin Hannigan.

Proceeds from the evening will be used to support Dallas Cat Lady, Paws In The City, and The Love Pit Rescue.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

 

 

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

