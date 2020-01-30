Orchestra of New Spain Presents Love Conquers Impossible Love

Thursday, January 30, 2020

A prophecy was foretold in Greek mythology that Danae, goddess of music and poetry, would have a son who would kill Danae’s father, King Acrisius of Argos. To avoid this, she was imprisoned in a tower where she could only be liberated if gold were to rain from the sky.

Orchestra of New Spain adds a unique twist to this classic tale, telling Love Conquers Impossible Love in a form of Spanish musical theatre called zarzuela, combining Spanish song and English dialogue. The performance will take place on Feb. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall.

“This is only the second contemporary production of Impossible and we have assembled a top tier team to bring the American debut to Dallas,” said Grover Wilkins, artistic director.

Antonio Bartola provides a preview of his stylized Baroque costumes to be featured in the zarzuela.

The 36-member orchestra and chorus will be overseen by renowned Spanish opera stage director Federico Figueroa, with costume and set design by Antonio Bartola who specializes in the 16th and 17th century periods, and Jaime Puente choreographing the baroque dance sequences.

Tickets can be purchased here.

