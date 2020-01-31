Calling Artists to Represent Dallas

Are you a North Texas visual artist who wants to showcase your unique works?

Enter the City of Dallas ART214 Exhibition through Feb. 7 for the chance to display your artwork at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, South Dallas Cultural Center, Moody Performance Hall, and Latino Cultural Center. You’ll also be able to develop relationships at the cultural centers, including with other artists and curators.

“The dedication of each center to providing support to artists and attracting diverse audiences reflects a persistent desire to serve as a vital connecting point for creators and art lovers.” – Enrique Fernandez

“The cultural centers understand that partnerships are an invigorating instrument to promote the arts. That is why, when they join forces in the ART214 exhibitions, they know that the resulting collaboration has the power to amplify, enhance and diversify the impact of the art experiences that they offer,” said Bath House Cultural Center Visual Arts Coordinator and Curator Enrique Fernandez.

More than 350 artists in the Dallas art community have participated in the exhibition, part of an initiative by the Office of Arts and Culture for Dallas Arts Month, with 250 works exhibited each year. The OAC hopes celebrating diverse perspectives will foster cross-cultural collaboration.

Click here to apply.