GALLERY: 10th Annual Great Adventure Hunt

54 teams comprised of 325 western wear-outfitted fierce competitors raced around Gilley’s at the 10th annual Great Adventure Hunt benefiting early education leader, ChildCareGroup.

In keeping with the education theme of the event beneficiary, competitors relied on their wits, brain power, and team work to be the first to correctly solve eight “Wild West”-themed scavenger hunt puzzles.

ChildCareGroup CEO said, “The Hunt is fun because we are playing! And we know from research that play is not just fun – it’s how we learn. We can’t think of a better way to raise money for the young, developing children ChildCareGroup serves than by playing on their behalf. Thank you to our chairs, donors, hunters, volunteers, and staff who made tonight possible.”

(Photos by Blazin’ Events Photography-Sergio Mendez)