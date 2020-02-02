Arboretum Annie Predicts Early Spring On Groundhog Day

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden hosted its second Groundhog Day celebration Feb. 2 featuring groundhog meteorologist Arboretum Annie.

According to folklore, if a groundhog comes out of hiding and sees her shadow, she is scared and runs back inside, meaning six more weeks of winter. If she doesn’t see her shadow, spring arrives early.

Arboretum Annie didn’t see her shadow, indicating an early spring in time for Dallas Blooms, which opens Feb. 29 and runs until April 12. The theme for the event is Sounds of Spring.

“As (the) Southwest’s largest floral festival, Dallas Blooms begins February 29 as we leap into spring,” Dallas Arboretum public events board chair Ken Barth said.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8525 Garland Road.