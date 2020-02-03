Allred Leads Bipartisan Request for Trump to Approve Disaster Declaration

Congressman Colin Allred, along with five other lawmakers, penned a letter to President Donald Trump requesting swift approval of Gov. Greg Abbot’s disaster declaration request, Allred’s office announced.

Abbott issued the request after a series of tornados struck Dallas, Cameron, and Erath counties on Oct. 20, with an EF3 tornado striking North Dallas, creating a large swath of destruction from Harry Hines Boulevard to U.S. Highway 75, including Preston Hollow.

Allred and a bipartisan group of members of Congress from Texas asked Trump to move quickly. If the declaration is approved, it would provide disaster relief funds to those in the impact zones. The letter was signed by Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX-30), Roger Williams, Van Taylor (R-TX-03), Michael Conaway (R-TX-11) and Filemon Vela (D-TX-34).

“On behalf of the State of Texas, we are writing in support of Governor Abbott’s request to declare a major disaster pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act as a result of severe weather and tornadoes that impacted our state beginning October 20, 2019,” the members wrote.

“The severe weather and tornadoes that swept through Cameron, Dallas, and Erath counties left in their wake catastrophic damage to homes, public infrastructure, and commercial property,” the members continued. “The Insurance Council of Texas has estimated about $2 billion in insured losses from the tornadoes alone, making this weather event one of the costliest for the affected region.”

The October 20 tornado heavily impacted communities within the 32nd District. Allred’s office said he has had several briefings with local officials and calls with Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief W. Nim Kidd and FEMA Regional Administrator Tony Robinson to receive updates on the status of disaster assessments and to ensure North Texans are receiving timely communication.

20200121 Disaster Letter POTUS by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd