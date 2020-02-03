Explore Volunteering Opportunities at JLD Fair

Interested in volunteering, but can’t find the cause that’s meaningful to you?

You can learn about the different volunteer opportunities that Dallas community nonprofits offer at the Community Volunteer Fair by Junior League of Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 8 at NorthPark from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by Children’s Health, the fair will allow guests to explore various of their volunteer interests and network with nonprofits supported by JLD.

Children are invited to participate in the Kids in the Kitchen program, encouraging them to make healthy lifestyle choices. Activities will include face painting, martial arts, and a yoga demonstration.

At the Community Grants Presentation, sponsored by Bank of America, JLD will present award grants to 39 nonprofit organizations as part of its 2020-2021 Community Program.

The nonprofits further JLD’s mission of “improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers” by being involved in the areas of Arts and Cultural Enrichment, Education, Family Preservation, Health, Poverty Intervention, and Violence Intervention.