HP Track Teams Gearing Up for Season

Highland Park track and field athletes will compete in their final preseason tuneup on Friday at Germany Park.

Both boys and girls events will be contested as part of the tri-meet, which features the Scots along with Coppell and Lake Highlands. Field events are slated to begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by running events at 4:30.

The HP boys will open the regular season on Feb. 13 at the Ryan Raider Relays in Denton, while the girls will travel to the Trojan Relays in Carrollton on Feb. 15.

Other highlights in the season schedule include the Tracy Wills Invitational (girls only) on March 7 at Germany Park, the Texas Relays on March 28 in Austin, and the District 11-5A meet on April 1-2 in Carrollton.