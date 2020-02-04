“Wandering Troubadour” to be Honored at TWO x TWO Event

Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara, described by TWO x TWO as a “wandering troubadour,” has been announced as the featured artist for their annual gala event, where he will receive an award by the Foundation for AIDS Research.

Nara is widely recognized for his cartoonish innocent-looking portraits of children with wide piercing eyes, often juxtaposed with sinister expressions. Because of their intriguing and complex nature, onlookers are free to interpret the emotions behind these pieces.

“I don’t paint when I am happy. I only paint when I am angry, lonely, sad, when I am able to talk to the work.” Nara said in a 2015 interview.

Though Nara lives in Tokyo, his artwork has gained a cult following, being featured in around 40 exhibits around the world including the Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art.

At the 22nd Annual TWO x TWO gala event to be held in October, benefiting the amfAR and DMA, Nara will be awarded ‘amfAR Award of Excellence for Artistic Contributions to the Fight Against AIDS.’

Hosted by Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, the gala’s presenting sponsor will be Nancy C. Rogers with Sotheby’s, Cadillac, Neiman Marcus, Todd Events, Chubb, Waldman IMA, and Patron Magazine as additional sponsors.