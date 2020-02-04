Tuesday, February 4, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Yoshitomo Nara, Knife Behind Back, 2000
Arts Life Park Cities Preston Hollow 

“Wandering Troubadour” to be Honored at TWO x TWO Event

Dalia Faheid 0 Comments , , , , , , , , , ,

Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara, described by TWO x TWO as a “wandering troubadour,” has been announced as the featured artist for their annual gala event, where he will receive an award by the Foundation for AIDS Research.

Nara is widely recognized for his cartoonish innocent-looking portraits of children with wide piercing eyes, often juxtaposed with sinister expressions. Because of their intriguing and complex nature, onlookers are free to interpret the emotions behind these pieces. 

“I don’t paint when I am happy. I only paint when I am angry, lonely, sad, when I am able to talk to the work.” Nara said in a 2015 interview.

Though Nara lives in Tokyo, his artwork has gained a cult following, being featured in around 40 exhibits around the world including the Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art.

At the 22nd Annual TWO x TWO gala event to be held in October, benefiting the amfAR and DMA, Nara will be awarded ‘amfAR Award of Excellence for Artistic Contributions to the Fight Against AIDS.’ 

Hosted by Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, the gala’s presenting sponsor will be Nancy C. Rogers with Sotheby’s, Cadillac, Neiman Marcus, Todd Events, Chubb, Waldman IMA, and Patron Magazine as additional sponsors.

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Award-Winning Poet to Visit Ursuline

Georgia Fisher 0

TACA Names Loftis New Executive Director

Bethany Erickson 0

Jesuit’s On-Campus Museum is the Real Deal

Georgia Fisher 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *