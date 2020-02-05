GALLERY: AWARE Joined BvB for a Mixer Soirée

AWARE president Jolie Humphrey and AWARE Membership chair and BvB Dallas liaison, Misty Keown, welcomed a crowd of members from each organization to Bleu Ciel’s Party and Wine Room for a red carpet reception and mixer soirée where guests mingled while enjoying delicious bites and beverages and later in the evening, a drawing for door prizes.

Jolie welcomed everyone saying how wonderful it is that both organizations get together and become familiar with each other’s organizations which share the common goal of fighting Alzheimer’s disease through funding education, research and grants throughout north Texas. She encouraged everyone to attend AWARE’s annual fundraiser, AWARE Affair CELEBRATE THE MOMENTS, Unmask The Myths, which happens on Friday, April 3, and is chaired by Kersten Rettig and her husband, Clark Knippers. Honorary chairs are Sally and Forrest Hoglund. Gail Plummer is the Amy Osler Spirit of Education Leadership Award honoree. Barbara Sypult is the Inaugural Founders Award honoree.

Luis Ellis, president of BvBDallas, thanked AWARE for sponsoring the mixer and said BvB is now in its 13th year. BvB Dallas is a young-professionals organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease research and care. Each year, the organization hosts a powder-puff football game as a personal way for Dallas philanthropists to raise awareness, funds, and support to help eradicate this grave disease. BvB Dallas is the most successful participating city on and off the field, raising over $4.5 million in funds and recruiting over 1,200 volunteers in 11 years. Last year, the group raised over $500,000. Beneficiaries are Center for Brain Health/University of Texas at Dallas, UT Southwestern Medical Center, The Senior Source and UNT Health Science Center

(Photos by Dana Driensky)