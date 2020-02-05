Retired Dallas CASA Executive To Get Cherish The Children Award

Dallas CASA will honor retired executive director Beverly Levy with the Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award at the agency’s annual award luncheon.

The Cherish the Children luncheon is April 3 at the Omni Dallas Hotel and is hosted by Dallas CASA Children’s Council.

Beverly, who retired in 2014, led Dallas CASA for more than half of its 40-year history.

Dallas CASA is forming the host committee for the event and is inviting all community members who worked alongside Beverly during her 21 years at Dallas CASA to join the committee. If you would like to participate, contact Michelle Mai at mmai@dallascasa.org.

The luncheon co-chairs are Leigh Danley and Leslie Wayne. Liz Murray, author of Breaking Night: A Memoir of Forgiveness, Survival, and My Journey From Homeless to Harvard, will be a guest speaker.