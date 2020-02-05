Scots Extend Win Streak Against Lions

With postseason play on the horizon, the Highland Park boys are on the verge of locking down a playoff spot while the girls are easing toward another District 11-5A title.

Both squads dominated on Tuesday against Carrollton R.L. Turner. Drew Scott led a balanced attack with 17 points as the Scots rolled to an 84-47 victory.

Worthey Wiles and Jack Pease added 15 points apiece for HP, which opened with a 25-4 run and never looked back. The Scots (21-8, 9-1) have won five consecutive games entering Friday’s home matchup against Thomas Jefferson.

Meanwhile, the HP girls used another lockdown defensive effort to earn another lopsided win. The Lady Scots allowed just five points in the first half of a 42-20 victory. Vivian Jin led the way with eight points, and Madison Visinsky added seven.

HP has allowed 25 points or fewer 10 times during its current 11-game winning streak. The Lady Scots (20-8, 12-0) will travel to face Thomas Jefferson on Friday at Loos Field House before returning home to wrap up the regular season on Feb. 11 against Woodrow Wilson.