Ursuline Trio to Become College Athletes

By Aubree Auletta / Special Contributor

Three more Ursuline athletes have finalized their decisions to compete at the college level.

Katie Gay (soccer) signed with St. Edwards University on Wednesday, while her teammate Megan Wampner committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Catherine Moore (rowing) committed to the University of Pennsylvania.

A dual-sport athlete, Wampner also is a softball standout for the Bears. She plans to study Information Technologies and Web Sciences at RPI.

“Playing soccer in college has always been my goal,” Wampner said. “I’m excited that I get to continue to play in a competitive environment while also getting a good education in the field of my choice.”

Gay intends to study Environmental Science and Policy at St. Edward’s, an NCAA Division II school in Austin.

“I love getting the ball and being able to do anything with it,” said Gay, who has played soccer since first grade. “There’s a lot of freedom within the sport.”

A three-year member of the Varsity 8+ for Dallas United Crew, Moore began rowing as a freshman. She is a captain for her club team this season, and her boat has placed first in the Youth Women’s 8+ at the U.S. Rowing Central Youth Regionals two years in a row.

“I love the community of crew,” Moore said. “Your crew is your family and you support and push each other. When you are all moving together, the feeling of taking a stroke and gliding on the water is surreal.”