WTW Football Standouts Choose Colleges

Four W.T. White football players were among the dozens of athletes recognized at Dallas ISD’s annual National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday at Ellis Davis Field House.

After a standout senior season and a late recruiting push from multiple college programs, defensive end Jakobe Darden signed with Texas A&M-Commerce.

Other WTW seniors honored during the festivities for their college commitments included offensive linemen Brandon Mendoza (Incarnate Word), Darren Nero (Austin College), and Nick Vasquez (Missouri Valley College).